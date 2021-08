Bell Bottom Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Genre: Spy Thriller

Certification: U/A

Release Date: 19 August 2021

Language: Hindi

Director: Ranjit M Tewari

Producers: Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Nikhil Advani

Production Banners: Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment

Distributor: PEN Marudhar

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Huma Qureshi

Budget: ₹60 Cr

Screen Count: 1620 (India) & 300+ (Overseas)

Critics Rating: 4/5 stars

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Public Response: Positive

Box Office Verdict: N/A

Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹2.75 Cr Day 2 ₹2.65 Cr Day 3 ₹3.20 Cr Day 4 - Day 5 - Day 6 - Day 7 - Day 8 - Total ₹8.60 Cr