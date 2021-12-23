Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 will go on floors by the end of 2022!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 /5]

Nine years later, the makers of Rowdy Rathore are planning a sequel. Yes, there will be a sequel to the superstar Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer action entertainer Rowdy Rathore which was a massive hit of the year 2012. SS Rajamouli’s father renowned writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has recently confirmed that he is working on the script of Rowdy Rathore 2. This news has made fans of Akshay crazy, as everyone was waiting for it for a long time.

As per the reports of Mid-Day, KV Vijayendra Prasad who has written acclaimed films like the Baahubali franchise and Bajrangi Bhaijaan has revealed that he was approached by the producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for writing the script of Rowdy Rathore 2 and he is currently working on the same. He said, “I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab approached me to write the sequel. I should be able to complete the script soon.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Rowdy Rathore was the remake of director SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Vikramarkudu which was penned by Prasad. Reportedly, the sequel will only pertain to the Hindi version and will go on floors by the end of 2022. Sonakshi Sinha is likely to reprise her role of Paro opposite Akshay Kumar as Shiva. Rowdy Rathore 2 won’t be a continuation of its prequel, it will be a new story with the same leading characters.

Vijayendra Prasad further added, “While the principal characters of Shiva and Paro are expected to remain in the sequel, the story will not pick up where Rowdy Rathore ended. This will be a completely new narrative. The script will be ready in the next few months, and the movie is expected to go on floors at the end of 2022.”

RRR writer did not confirm whether the sequel would be helmed by Prabhudeva. Recently at the RRR event in Mumbai, Salman Khan also confirmed a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was penned by Prasad.



