Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s film titled ‘Dunki’ – 22 December 2023 Release

After making his fans wait for a long time, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now giving back to back good news by announcing his upcoming projects. A few weeks back, the actor had announced ‘Pathaan’ with the production banner Yash Raj Films, and on Tuesday, he announced his next film ‘Dunki’ with director Rajkumar Hirani.

‘Dunki’ is a social comedy based on the issue of donkey flight. The film which will have comedy, emotions, and romance, features Shah Rukh Khan as a Punjabi guy. Produced by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, it is set to release on 22 December 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan is quite excited to work with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. Hirani who has directed blockbuster films like Sanju, PK, 3 Idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Munna Bhai MBBS, is also very happy to have SRK on board. Apart from him, ‘Dunki’ stars Taapsee Pannu as a leading lady.

SRK took to Twitter and shared an announcement video featuring him and director Rajkumar Hirani. He wrote, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023”.

In a statement, Rajkumar Hirani said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Adding further, SRK said, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey… kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!”

Commenting on the same, Taapsee Pannu said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.”

The shooting for ‘Dunki’ has already started in Mumbai this month and the next schedule will be shot extensively in Punjab. SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018). His upcoming film after a hiatus, Pathaan, slated to release in theatres on 25 January 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Pathaan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is also working with director Atlee on a film tentatively titled Lion.



