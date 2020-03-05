Esha Gupta makes her debut on digital platform with ZEE5 original REJCTX 2

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

Web series now days are making a hot buzz among audience and India’s largest video streaming platform, ZEE5, recently announced REJCTX 2, the second season of its franchise web series to make it even hotter. A coming of age story of a group of youngsters, the second season of this Goldie Behl directed and produced series is high on action and drama which is exactly what people are expecting from this project. The show is currently being shot in Thailand and will expectedly premiere in 2020.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who is known for her glamorous avatar will be seen in her digital debut with REJCTX 2. In her first OTT project, the actress will be seen playing the role of a police officer named Rene and she is looking extremely promising in the first look.

The story of the show in the second season becomes far grittier and darker than the first, a story about one night when all hell breaks loose and it moves back and forth on how they got there. The band of REJCTX are subject to a sinister psychological game, nothing is what it seems. Will they or their friendship survive this test remains to be seen. This will keep people guessing more about its story and drama.

Giving the confirmation on this big news, Esha Gupta said, “I wanted to do something on OTT, and ZEE5’s REJCTX 2 felt like the perfect opportunity. The story of the series in the second season and the arc of my character is really interesting. I have played the role of a police officer earlier too, but this is going to be completely different.

I am playing the role of Officer Rene who isn’t a corrupt cop, but she understood early that she needs to be flexible with her ethics if she needs to announce her presence in her office. She also has a hidden secret which she never reveals. Working with Goldie and an actor like Sumeet has been a great experience and fun to see new talent. I do hope the viewers enjoy the show and love it.”

By- Sameer Ahire