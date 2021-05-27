Yami Gautam explores different genres, reads scripts while at home in Chandigarh

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 /5]

Currently making the most of this lockdown period, the critics’ favourite Yami Gautam is in Chandigarh, spending quality time with her family and loved ones. Known for giving solid performances one after the other, Yami has come a long way ever since her dreamy Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

Over the years, the actress has delivered some brilliant performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and Ginny Weds Sunny amongst others.

Rightly called the girl with the midas touch, Yami has a packed slate in 2021 with some exciting releases lined up. Her upcoming films include spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, Behzad Khambata’s directorial A Thursday, Maddock Films’ Dasvi, and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lapata.

Having developed a great sense of scripts and characters in her nine-year-long journey, Yami Gautam is keeping busy while at home and currently reading more content-driven scripts. Confirming the same, a source revealed, “Yami is reading a few scripts currently and she’s being very particular about picking the ones which are content driven and experimental. While she’s at home right now, she feels this is the best time for her to sit back and spend her time reading more scripts and exploring different genres.”

Looks like the star is all geared up to surprise the audiences and the critics with her upcoming projects.



