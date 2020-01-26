1 Month Total Collection: Good Newwz goes past 203.50 Crores in 5th Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest film co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz is near to wind-up its journey at the box office. So far, the film has shown excellent performance and emerged as the second-highest grosser of Akshay’s career by surpassing the lifetime total of Kesari (203.18 crores).

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the Hindi comedy film has got succeed to hit the target right among the audience and gathered a good word of mouth. From critics as well, it has received mostly positive reviews for the entertaining storyline filled with humour and emotions.

At a solid note, Good Newwz had raked the business of 127.90 crores in the first week and 53.46 crores in the second week after a usual drop. Then due to the release of much-awaited Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Chhapaak, the film had slowed down and scored 15.74 crores in its third week.

In the fourth week, debutant Raj Mehta’s directorial had recorded further decline and managed to collect 6.09 crores. After 4 weeks, the total collection of Zee Studios’ presentation was recorded at 203.19 crores nett. Now it is running in the fifth week and has limited screens across the country.

On 5th Friday, Good Newwz had bagged the amount of 0.11 crore. Over the weekend, it showed a normal jump and minted the amount of 0.15 crore on Saturday and 0.20 crore on Sunday. After a month, the total collection of the film has become 203.65 crores nett at the domestic box office.

