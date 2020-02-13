7th Day Box Office Collection: Malang Registers a Decent Week 1, Shikara Dull

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5/5]

After a decent opening weekend, director Mohit Suri’s latest offering Malang has managed to remain steady on weekdays and eventually passed a week at a respectable note despite the mixed word of mouth. While the adjacent release, Shikara has registered a dull week despite getting positive reviews from critics.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles, the Hindi romantic action-drama has unfortunately received mixed reviews from critics but still did the business of 25.36 crores in the weekend with 6.71 crores on Friday, 8.89 crores on Saturday, and 9.76 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Malang had managed to collect 4.04 crores on Monday, 3.80 crores on Tuesday & 3.25 crores on Wednesday. On the next day i.e. Thursday, the film has minted the amount of 2.90 crores and raised one week total collection to 39.35 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial period drama Shikara has gathered a positive word of mouth but still got failed at the box office. In the opening weekend, it had raked the business of 4.95 crores that included 1.20 crore on Friday, 1.85 crores on Saturday & 1.90 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, after a significant drop in footfalls, Fox Star Studios’ presentation had bagged the amount of 0.75 crore on Monday, 0.65 crore on Tuesday & 0.50 crore on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, it has garnered 0.40 crore and raised 7 days total collection to 7.25 crores nett.

