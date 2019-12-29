10th Day Box Office Collection: Dabangg 3 crosses 138 Crores in the 2nd Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After the release of Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz, last week released Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has witnessed a heavy dent in its business. The Hindi action comedy had passed the first week at an overall solid note but got failed to carry forward the pace further & registered a reasonable second weekend.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the newest instalment in the Dabangg franchise has unfortunately received mixed reviews from critics because of an average screenplay. From the audience as well, it has gathered mixed reactions, as a result, the film is struggling to sustain in the second week.

Dabangg 3 was released amid the great excitement of fans but had unexpectedly registered a lower opening than predicted due to mixed word of mouth ofcourse & CAA protests. Over the week, it remained to underperform and did the business of 126.55 crores that included 81.15 crores in the weekend and 45.40 crores in weekdays.

In the second weekend, Salman Khan Films’ presentation had recorded a big drop in footfalls across the country due to Good Newwz and bagged the amount of 3 crores on 2nd Friday. Then on 2nd Saturday, it took a decent jump and managed to collect the amount of 4 crores.

On the next day i.e. 2nd Sunday, Dabangg 3 showed a slight jump and garnered the business of 4.75 crores. After 10 days, the total collection of the film has become 138.30 crores nett at the domestic box office. As per the current trend, it seems hard for Salman Khan starrer to remain steady on weekdays.