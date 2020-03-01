10th Day Box Office Collection: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a Decent 2nd Weekend, Bhoot Dull

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5/5]

Due to the new Hindi release Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu, the last week released Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has got affected but still managed to remain decent over the second weekend. While the adjacent release Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship has remained dull.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the Hindi comedy-drama SMZS has entertained many and gathered a favourable word of mouth. In the first week, at an almost good note, it had raked the business of 44.84 crores that included 32.66 crores in the weekend and 12.18 crores on weekdays.

Then in the second weekend, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had entered at a steady note by collecting 2.08 crores on Friday. Over Saturday and Sunday, the film has recorded a decent jump and minted 3.25 crores and 4.05 crores respectively. After 10 days, its total collection has become 54.22 crores nett.

On the other hand, Dharma Productions’ first horror franchise, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has got failed to convince viewers and gathered a mixed word of mouth. In the first week, it had garnered the business of 24.18 crores with 16.36 crores in the weekend and 7.82 crores on weekdays.

On 2nd Friday, Bhanu Pratap Singh’s directorial had managed to collect only 1.02 crore after a significant drop. Over the second weekend, it has shown a decent uptrend and minted 1.68 crores on Saturday & 2.18 crores on Sunday. After 10 days, its total collection has become 29.06 crores nett.

Must Read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Review | Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship Review