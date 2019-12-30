11th Day Box Office Collection: Dabangg 3 goes past 140 Crores on 2nd Monday

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After a solid first week, the newest instalment in the Dabangg franchise – Dabangg 3 has passed the second weekend at a low note due to a mixed word of mouth and new Hindi offering Good Newwz which is doing very well at the box office. Unfortunately, Salman Khan starrer is going down earlier than expected.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the Hindi action-comedy has got failed to convince many critics and received mixed reviews for its average screenplay. From the audience as well, it is getting mixed reactions, as a result, the film is struggling to sustain in the second week.

Superstar Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 was released amid the great excitement of fans but unexpectedly didn’t take the desired start. Over the week, it remained to underperform and did the business of 126.55 crores that included 81.15 crores in the weekend and 45.40 crores on weekdays.

Salman Khan Films’ presentation is now running in the second week and had started the weekend at a low note by collecting 3.50 crores on 2nd Friday. Over 2nd Saturday & 2nd Sunday, the film had remained overall average and scored 3.25 crores & 4.50 crores respectively.

On 2nd Monday, Dabangg 3 has witnessed a drop of 34.29% vis-a-vis 2nd Friday and minted the amount of 2.30 crores. With this, its 11 days total collection has become 140.10 crores nett at the domestic box office. Due to a good word of mouth, Akshay’s Good Newwz has become the first choice of viewers now.