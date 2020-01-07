12th Day Box Office Collection: Good Newwz goes past 172 Crores on 2nd Tuesday

[Total: 4 Average: 3/5]

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest offering with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz is showing a solid trend at the box office since its release. Despite not being the single film running in theatres, it is getting a wonderful response from the multiplex audience.

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the Hindi comedy-drama has created the desired impact on viewers and gathered a good word of mouth. From critics as well as the audience, the film has received mostly positive reviews for its fresh storyline filled with humour & emotions.

Amid the high excitement of fans, Good Newwz was opened at an excellent note and had attained a super-strong pace from the next day. In the first week, it had raked the business of 127.90 crores that included 64.99 crores in the weekend and 62.91 crores on weekdays from 3100 screens.

Then in the second weekend as well, Karan Johar’s production had performed strongly and did the business of 34.20 crores with 8.10 crores on Friday, 11.70 crores on Saturday & 14.40 crores on Sunday. Now the film is once again running on weekdays and still has a very good hold over the audience nationwide.

On 2nd Monday, Good Newwz had witnessed a drop of 33.33% vis-a-vis 2nd Friday and minted the amount of 5.40 crores. On the next day i.e. 2nd Tuesday, Zee Studios’ presentation has managed to collect 5.10 crores and raised 12 days total collection to 172.55 crores nett at the domestic box office.

