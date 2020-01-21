12th Day Box Office Collection: Tanhaji is Unstoppable in Week 2, Chhapaak Poor

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has already crossed the mark of 175 crores at the domestic box office and now very smoothly heading towards 200-crores. While the adjacent release, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak had got crashed within a week and now struggling to get enough response.

Directed by Om Raut, the period action drama Tanhaji has successfully hit the target right and gathered a positive word of mouth. As a result, it did the business of 118.91 crores in the first week that included 61.75 crores in the weekend and 57.16 crores on weekdays from 3880 screens including Hindi & Marathi versions.

Then in the second weekend, at a solid note, the film had raked 48.54 crores with 10.06 crores on Friday, 16.36 crores on Saturday & 22.12 crores on Sunday. Now on weekdays also, it is scoring solid numbers despite a usual drop. On 2nd Monday, it had bagged 8.17 crores, while has collected 7.18 crores and raised 12 days total collection to 182.80 crores nett.

On the other hand, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak has also received positive reviews from critics but got failed to perform desirably at the box office. In the first week, it had raked the business of 28.38 crores with 19.02 crores in the weekend and 9.36 crores on weekdays from 1700 screens.

In the second weekend, at a low note, Fox Star Studios’ presentation had scored 4.10 crores with 0.95 crore on Friday, 1.40 crore on Saturday & 1.75 crores on Sunday. On weekdays, it has dropped further and minted the amount of 0.50 crore on 2nd Monday & 0.43 crore on 2nd Tuesday. After 12 days, its total collection has become 33.41 crores nett.

Don’t Miss: Chhapaak Review | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Review