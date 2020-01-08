13th Day Box Office Collection: Good Newwz Refuses to Slow Down in Week 2

[Total: 5 Average: 4.2/5]

The last major film of the year 2019, Good Newwz is enjoying a terrific run at the box office since its release across the country as well as overseas. After a solid first week, it had passed the second weekend at a strong note and refused to slow down on weekdays also.

Directed by the debutant Raj Mehta, the Hindi comedy-drama has got succeed to entertain many in theatres and gathered a good word of mouth. From critics as well as the audience, it has received mostly positive reviews for the interesting storyline filled with humour & emotions.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz had started the journey at an excellent note and maintained a solid pace throughout. In the first week, it did the business of 127.90 crores that included 64.99 crores in the weekend and 62.91 crores on weekdays from 3100 screens.

Then in the second weekend, Karan Johar’s production had managed to stay super-strong and raked the business of 34.20 crores with 8.10 crores on Friday, 11.70 crores on Saturday & 14.40 crores on Sunday. Now the film is running on weekdays once again and still has a very good hold over the multiplex audience.

After a normal drop in footfalls, Good Newwz had bagged the amount of 5.40 crores on 2nd Monday & 5.04 crores on 2nd Tuesday. On the next day i.e. 2nd Wednesday, with a further decline, it has minted the amount of 4.60 crores and raised 13 days total collection to 177.14 crores nett at the domestic box office.

