13th Day Box Office Collection: Tanhaji crosses 190 Crores, Chhapaak is almost out!

Last week released, the much-awaited Hindi period action drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is showing a superb trend at the box office. After a solid first week, it is running fantastically in the second week as well and all set to join the 200-crore club within a couple of days.

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s 100th film co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan has got succeed to impress many in theatres and gathered a positive word of mouth. As a result, it had scored 118.91 crores in the first week from 3880 screens. In the second weekend, at a strong note, it did the business of 48.54 crores with 10.06 crores on Friday, 16.36 crores on Saturday & 22.12 crores on Sunday.

Tanhaji is now running on weekdays once again and still flying high despite a usual drop. On 2nd Monday, Om Raut’s directorial had bagged the amount of 8.17 crores, while collected 7.72 crores on 2nd Tuesday. On the next day i.e. 2nd Wednesday, it has managed to collect 7.01 crores and raised 13 days total collection to 190.35 crores nett.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer drama film Chhapaak has also received positive reactions from viewers but still got failed at the box office. In the first week, it had garnered the business of 28.38 crores from 1700 screens. Then in the second weekend, at a low, it had minted 0.95 crore on Friday, 1.40 crore on Saturday & 1.75 crores on Sunday.

Now on weekdays, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial has witnessed a further decline and had managed to collect 0.50 crore on 2nd Monday & 0.45 crore on 2nd Tuesday. On the next day i.e. 2nd Wednesday, it has scored 0.40 crore and raised 13 days total collection to 33.83 crores nett.

