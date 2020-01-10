15th Day Box Office Collection: Good Newwz holds well on 3rd Friday despite new Releases

[Total: 1 Average: 5/5]

Half a month back released, the much-awaited Hindi comedy film Good Newwz is running strongly at the box office since its release. After passing the last couple of weeks at a solid note, it has now entered in the third week with a decent pace despite having two new Hindi offerings.

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest offering with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz has got succeed to create the desired impact on viewers and gathered a good word of mouth. From critics as well as the audience, it has received mostly positive reviews worldwide.

Amid the high buzz, debutant Raj Mehta’s directorial was opened at an excellent note and had attained a terrific pace afterward. In the first week, it had raked the business of 127.90 crores that included 64.99 crores in the weekend and 62.91 crores on weekdays from 3100 screens nationwide.

Then in the second week as well, Good Newwz had remained rock-steady and did the business of 53.46 crores with 34.20 crores in the weekend and 19.26 crores on weekdays. After 2 weeks, its total collection was recorded at 181.36 crores nett at the domestic box office.

After the release of new Hindi films- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak, Karan Johar’s production has witnessed a significant drop in footfalls but still, it has started the third weekend at a decent note by collecting 2.05 crores on 3rd Friday. After 15 days, its total collection has become 183.41 crores nett.

Must Check: Good Newwz Day-Wise Box Office Collection