16th Day Box Office Collection: Good Newwz retains the pace on 3rd Saturday!

After passing a couple of weeks at a very strong note, superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest offering with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz had recorded a usual drop in footfalls due to new releases but still, it has a good hold over the audience in the third week.

Amid the high initial buzz, the much-awaited Hindi comedy film Good Newwz had started the journey at an excellent note and remained strong throughout. In the first week, it had raked the business of 127.90 crores with 64.99 crores in the weekend and 62.91 crores on weekdays from 3100 screens nationwide.

Then in the second week also, Karan Johar’s production had maintained a solid pace and did the business of 53.46 crores that included 34.20 crores in the weekend and 19.26 crores on weekdays. After 2 weeks, its total collection was recorded at 181.36 crores nett at the domestic box office.

Now Good Newwz is running in the third week and had entered the weekend at a decent note by collecting 2.07 crores on 3rd Friday. On the next day i.e. 3rd Saturday, after a good jump, it has managed to collect 3.52 crores and raised 16 days total collection to 186.95 crores nett.

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the Hindi comedy film has got succeed to hit the target right among the audience and gathered a good word of mouth. From critics as well, it has received mostly positive reviews because of an entertaining storyline filled with humour & emotions.

