17th Day Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji has an Excellent 3rd Weekend

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s 100th film co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is re-writing history at the box office. After passing a couple of weeks at a solid note, it has shown an excellent trend in its third weekend as well despite the new releases- Street Dancer 3D and Panga.

Directed by Om Raut, the period action drama has impressed many critics with its powerful storyline and gathered a positive word of mouth. As a result, it had raked the business of 118.91 crores in the first week that included 61.75 crores in the weekend and 57.16 crores on weekdays.

Then in the second week as well, due to the absence of any major release, Tanhaji had maintained a similar pace and garnered the business of 78.54 crores with 48.54 crores in the weekend and 30 crores on weekdays. After 2 weeks, its total collection was recorded at 197.45 crores nett.

T-Series Films’ presentation is now running in the third week and had started the weekend at a steady note by collecting the amount of 5.38 crores on Friday. On Saturday, it had taken a good jump and minted the amount of 9.52 crores. Then on Sunday, after further growth, the film has minted 11.90 crores.

With this, the 17 days total collection of Tanhaji has become 224.25 crores nett at the domestic box office. As per the current trend, it is positively expected to go past 240 crores by the end of this week.