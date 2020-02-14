1st Day Box Office Collection: Kartik-Sara’s Love Aaj Kal 2 takes a Solid Opening!

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

The much-awaited Hindi romantic drama Love Aaj Kal is finally out in theatres on Valentine’s Day. Featuring the exciting pair of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film has expectedly got succeed to attract the youth audience and registered a solid opening on Friday despite mixed reactions.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal (Love Aaj Kal 2) has unfortunately got failed to convince all the critics and received mixed reviews. From the audience as well, it is getting the same reaction and has gathered a mixed word of mouth. Still, the film has recorded a very good occupancy in theatres on its opening day.

On Friday, Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali’s production was opened at a good note in the morning with around 20-25% occupancy. Post noon shows, it took a fair jump in multiplexes across the country and managed to register a solid opening business of 13.35 crores nett at the domestic box office.

With this, Love Aaj Kal has become the highest opener of Kartik Aaryan’s career and the second-best of the year 2020 so far. Imtiaz Ali’s previous film with the same title in 2009 starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, had scored 8.09 crores on its opening day.

As per the current trend, despite mixed reactions from viewers, the new Hindi offering is positively expected to remain strong over the weekend due to its high initial buzz among the youth audience.

Must Read: Love Aaj Kal Review