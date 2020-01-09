14th Day Box Office Collection: Akshay’s Good Newwz crosses 181 crores in 2 weeks!

[Total: 3 Average: 5/5]

After a solid first week, superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest offering with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, titled Good Newwz has remained super-strong in the second week as well and raked the business of over 180 crores within 14 days of release at the domestic box office.

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the Hindi comedy-drama has expectedly hit the target right among the audience and gathered a good word of mouth. From critics as well as the audience, the film has received a big thumbs up because of its entertaining storyline filled with humour & emotions.

Amid the high excitement of fans, Good Newwz was opened at an excellent note and had attained a terrific pace afterward. In the first week, it had raked the business of 127.90 crores that included 64.99 crores in the weekend and 62.91 crores on weekdays from 3100 screens.

In the second weekend, Karan Johar’s production had maintained a strong pace and did the business of 34.20 crores with 8.10 crores on Friday, 11.70 crores on Saturday & 14.40 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, it showed a steady performance after a normal drop in footfalls.

On 2nd Monday, Good Newwz had managed to collect 5.40 crores. While with a further decline, the film had bagged the amount of 5.04 crores on 2nd Tuesday & 4.77 crores on 2nd Wednesday. On the next day i.e. 2nd Thursday, it has minted 4.05 crores and raised 2 weeks total collection to 181.36 crores nett nationwide.

