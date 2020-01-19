24th Day Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz joins the 200-Crore Club!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5/5]

Finally, the latest offering of superstar Akshay Kumar opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz has joined the 200-crore club at the domestic box office. After Mission Mangal & Housefull 4, it has become the third film of Akshay’s career to cross this mark.

Directed by the debutant Raj Mehta, the Hindi comedy has made the desired impact on viewers and gathered a very good word of mouth. As a result, it had raked the business of 127.90 crores in the first week from 3100 screens, while 53.46 crores in the second week with a maintained pace.

Then in the third week, due to the release of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Karan Johar’s production had slowed down by a significant rate but still managed to remain decent and did the business of 15.74 crores. After 3 weeks, the total collection of the film was recorded at 197.10 crores nett.

Good Newwz is now running in the fourth week and had started the weekend at an almost steady note by collecting the amount of 0.85 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film had witnessed a good jump and garnered the business of 1.35 crore. With further growth, it has managed to collect the amount of 1.65 crores.

After 24 days, the total collection of Zee Studios’ presentation has become 200.95 crores nett. As per the current, it is expected to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s second-highest grosser by surpassing the lifetime total of Kesari (203.18 crores) by the end of its journey.

