26th Day Box Office Collection: Good Newwz continues to Score Decently in Week 4!

After emerging as the third consecutive film of superstar Akshay Kumar to cross 200-crores, Good Newwz is now aiming to surpass the lifetime total of his Mission Mangal (203.18 crores). Due to new major releases Tanhaji & Chhapaak, it has slowed down now but still scoring decent enough numbers at the box office.

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the Hindi comedy has got succeed to entertain many in theatres and gathered a good word of mouth. As a result, it had raked the business of 127.90 crores in the first week from 3100 screens, while 53.46 crores in the second week with a strong pace.

Then in the third week, due to the new Hindi offerings, Karan Johar’s production had witnessed a significant drop in footfalls but still managed to remain decent and did the business of 15.74 crores. After 3 weeks, the total collection of the film was recorded at 197.10 crores nett.

In the fourth weekend, Good Newwz had shown a positive uptrend and did the business of 4.04 crores that included 0.75 crore on Friday, 1.40 crore on Saturday & 1.89 crores on Sunday. Now the film is running on weekdays once again with a low but steady pace.

On 4th Monday, Zee Studios’ presentation had scored the amount of 0.40 crore after a drop of 46.67% vis-a-vis 4th Friday. On the next day i.e. 4th Tuesday, it has managed to collect 0.36 crore and raised 26 days total collection to 201.90 crores nett at the domestic box office.

