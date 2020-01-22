27th Day Box Office Collection: Good Newwz goes past 202 Crores on 4th Wednesday

[Total: 3 Average: 3.3/5]

The last major release of the year 2019, Good Newwz has already emerged as the third 200-crore grosser of superstar Akshay Kumar and now aiming to become 2nd highest-grossing film of his career by surpassing the lifetime business of Mission Mangal (203.18 crores).

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the Hindi comedy film has made the desired impact on viewers and gathered a good word of mouth. As a result, it had garnered the business of 127.90 crores in the first week from 3100 screens, while scored 53.46 crores in the second week with a strong pace.

In the third week, due to a couple of new Hindi offerings, debutant Raj Mehta’s directorial had recorded a significant drop in footfalls but still managed to remain decent and did the business of 15.74 crores. After 3 weeks, its total collection was recorded at 197.10 crores nett.

Then in the fourth weekend, Good Newwz had witnessed some growth and raked the business of 4.04 crores that included 0.75 crore on Friday, 1.40 crore on Saturday & 1.89 crores on Sunday. Now the film is once again running on weekdays with a low but steady pace.

Zee Studios’ presentation had managed to collect the amount of 0.40 crore on 4th Monday & 0.36 crore on 4th Tuesday. On the next day i.e. 4th Wednesday, it has managed to collect 0.32 crore and raised 27 days total collection to 202.22 crores nett at the domestic box office.

