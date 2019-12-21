2nd Day Box Office Collection: Dabangg 3 shows negligible growth on Saturday

[Total: 3 Average: 5/5]

After a lower than expected opening on Friday, the much-awaited Hindi action comedy Dabangg 3 has unexpectedly shown negligible growth on Saturday. Due to ongoing CAA protests across the country and mixed word of mouth, the film is finding difficulties to attain the desired pace at the box office.

Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep & Sai Manjrekar in lead roles, the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise has received mixed reviews from critics for its unconvincing screenplay. While from the audience as well, it is getting mixed reactions which is not a good sign.

On Friday, Dabangg 3 was opened at an ordinary note with around 20% occupancy in the morning. Post noon shows, it showed usual growth and had registered the fourth-best opening of the year by collecting 24.50 crores. With this, it has also emerged as the ninth highest opener of Salman & the highest one of the franchise.

On Saturday, due to unfavourable conditions, Prabhu Dheva’s directorial has witnessed a negligible jump in footfalls vis-a-vis Friday and managed to collect the amount of 24.75 crores. After 2 days, its total collection has become 49.25 crores nett at the domestic box office including all the versions.

Salman Khan’s last couple of films were underperformed and unfortunately, the latest one is also not scoring the desired numbers. Let see, will Dabangg 3 get successful to boost its performance on Sunday to register an overall good weekend.