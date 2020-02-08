2nd Day Box Office Collection: Malang shows good growth on Saturday, Shikara decent

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After a decent opening on Friday, director Mohit Suri’s latest offering Malang has witnessed a good jump in footfalls on Saturday despite Delhi elections and holdover title Tanhaji. In parallel, the adjacent release Shikara has also shown growth in metro cities.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu, the action romantic film has unfortunately got failed to convince all the critics and received mixed reviews. From the audience, it is getting almost favourable reactions and gathered a mixed word of mouth.

On Friday, Malang was opened at a decent note and managed to register the opening business of 6.71 crores. With this, it has emerged as the highest opener of Aditya Roy Kapur’s career. Then on Saturday, it took a jump of 35.17% and minted the amount of 9.07 crores. After 2 days, its total collection has become 15.78 crores nett.

On the other hand, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest directorial film based on Kashmiri Pandits titled Shikara has got succeed to convince critics and received mostly positive reviews. As a result, on Friday, it had managed to score 1.20 crore which was higher than expectations.

On Saturday, Fox Star Studios’ presentation has also recorded a good jump in the north vis-a-vis Friday and bagged the amount of 1.80 crores. After 2 days, the total collection of Shikara has become 3 crores nett at the domestic box office.