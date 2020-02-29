2nd Day Box Office Collection: Thappad shows a healthy jump on Saturday!

After a decent opening on Friday, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has witnessed healthy growth in footfalls on Saturday due to a positive critical response. Despite Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship present in its parallel, the film has shown a jump of more than 65% on the second day.

Directed by the director of critically acclaimed MulkArticle 15, Anubhav Sinha, the Hindi drama film has got succeed to impress critics. From the audience as well, it is getting a favourable response because of its strong content backed by a solid performance of the entire cast.

On Friday, Thappad was opened at a slow note in the morning with 10% occupancy. Post noon shows, it had picked up well in multiplexes and managed to register a decent business of 3.07 crores, which is higher than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga (2.70 crores) but lower than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak (4.77 crores).

On the next day i.e. Saturday, due to a positive word of mouth, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha’s production has recorded a jump of 65.80% vis-a-vis Friday and minted the amount of 5.09 crores. After 2 days, the total collection of the film has become 8.16 crores nett.

As per the current trend, Thappad co-starring Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor & Kumud Mishra is expected to grow further on Sunday and register a respectable weekend at the domestic box office.

