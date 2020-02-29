2nd Day Box Office Collection: Thappad shows a healthy jump on Saturday!

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After a decent opening on Friday, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has witnessed healthy growth in footfalls on Saturday due to a positive critical response. Despite Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship present in its parallel, the film has shown a jump of more than 65% on the second day.

Directed by the director of critically acclaimed Mulk & Article 15, Anubhav Sinha, the Hindi drama film has got succeed to impress critics. From the audience as well, it is getting a favourable response because of its strong content backed by a solid performance of the entire cast.

On Friday, Thappad was opened at a slow note in the morning with 10% occupancy. Post noon shows, it had picked up well in multiplexes and managed to register a decent business of 3.07 crores, which is higher than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga (2.70 crores) but lower than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak (4.77 crores).

On the next day i.e. Saturday, due to a positive word of mouth, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha’s production has recorded a jump of 65.80% vis-a-vis Friday and minted the amount of 5.09 crores. After 2 days, the total collection of the film has become 8.16 crores nett.

As per the current trend, Thappad co-starring Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor & Kumud Mishra is expected to grow further on Sunday and register a respectable weekend at the domestic box office.

