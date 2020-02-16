3rd Day Box Office Collection: Kartik-Sara’s Love Aaj Kal faces Rejection!

[Total: 1 Average: 5/5]

The first offering of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan together, Love Aaj Kal is, unfortunately, getting a rejection from the audience. After an excellent opening on Friday, it was expected to register a solid weekend but the results are shocking due to a sudden drop in footfalls on Saturday.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic drama has got failed to impress critics and received mixed reviews from them because of its unconvincing screenplay. From the audience as well, the film is not getting the desired response as it has witnessed a downtrend over the weekend.

On Friday due to Valentine’s Day, Love Aaj Kal was opened at a good note in the morning with around 25% occupancy. Post noon shows, it took a fair jump in metro cities and managed to register a solid total of 12.40 crores, which is the best opening of Kartik’s career.

With this, Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali’s production has also emerged as the second-highest opener of the year 2020 so far. Then on Saturday, instead of growth, it had recorded an unexpected drop of 35.40% vis-a-vis Friday and minted the amount of 8.01 crores.

On the next day i.e. Sunday, at an almost similar note, Love Aaj Kal has bagged the amount of 8.21 crores and raised 3 days total collection to 28.62 crores nett at the domestic box office. As per the current trend, the film is not expected to remain steady on weekdays.

Must Read: Love Aaj Kal Review