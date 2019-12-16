3rd Day Box Office Collection: Mardaani 2 registers a good weekend, Jumanji 2 solid!

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After taking a decent start on Friday, the sequel to 2014’s Mardaani, Mardaani 2 has picked up strongly on Saturday & Sunday and registered an overall good opening weekend at the box office. While the adjacent Hollywood offering Jumanji: The Next Level has shown a solid performance throughout in India.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, the female-oriented Hindi action thriller Mardaani 2 has got succeed to impress many critics for its relevant storyline backed by the terrific performance of Rani Mukerji and other actors. From the audience also, the film is getting a good response, especially in multiplexes.

On Friday, Yash Raj Films’ presentation was opened at a decent note and did the opening business of 3.80 crores. On Saturday, it took a big jump and bagged the amount of 6.55 crores. On the next day i.e. Sunday, the film has managed to collect 7.80 crores and raised 3 days total collection to 18.15 crores nett from 2850 screens at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson starrer Jumanji: The Next Level has received mixed reviews from critics but got succeed to create a solid impact over the Indian audience. Before the release, the film had paid previews on Thursday, in which it had managed to collect the amount of 1.15 crore.

Then on Friday, the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was opened at a very good note and did the business of 5.05 crores. Over the weekend, it showed solid growth and garnered the business of 8.35 crores on Saturday & 10.10 crores on Sunday. After 3 days, its total collection has become 24.65 crores nett including all the versions.