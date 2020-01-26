3rd Day Box Office Collection: Street Dancer 3D has a Good Weekend, Panga Decent

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva, and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D was opened at a decent note but picked up well over the weekend and registered a good total at the domestic box office despite having the adjacent release Panga and already existing Tanhaji in the parallel.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, India’s biggest dance film has unfortunately got failed to convince many critics but from the youth audience, it is getting an overall good response. On Friday, it had started the journey at a decent note and raked the business of 10.26 crores, which was lower than earlier expectations.

Over the weekend, Street Dancer 3D has witnessed a good jump in footfalls and minted the amount of 13.21 crores on Saturday and 16.41 crores on Sunday. After 3 days, the total collection of the film has become 39.88 crores nett at the domestic box office from 3700 screens.

In parallel, Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama film Panga has got succeed to impress critics as well as the audience with its engaging storyline and gathered a positive word of mouth. But still, on Friday, it was opened at a low note and did the business of only 2.70 crores.

On Saturday, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial had recorded good growth in footfalls and garnered 5.61 crores. Then on Sunday, with a little further jump, it has managed to collect 6.10 crores and raised 3 days total collection to 14.41 crores nett at the domestic box office from 1450 screens.