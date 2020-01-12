3rd Day Box Office Collection: Tanhaji Registers a Solid Weekend, Chhapaak Decent

[Total: 3 Average: 3.3/5]

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s 100th film co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has registered a solid weekend after an excellent start at the box office. While the adjacent release Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has remained decent throughout despite positive word of mouth.

Directed by Om Raut, the much-awaited period action film Tanhaji has got succeed to hit the target right among the audience and gathered a good word of mouth. From critics also, it has received mostly positive reviews for its strong storyline backed by the commendable performance of leading actors.

On Friday, T-Series Films’ presentation was opened at an excellent note and did the business of 15.10 crores. On Saturday, it took a healthy jump and minted the amount of 20.57 crores. Then on Sunday, with further growth, it has managed to collect 26.08 crores and raised 3 days total collection to 61.75 crores nett from 3880 screens including Hindi & Marathi versions.

On the other hand, Meghan Gulzar’s directorial drama film Chhapaak is based on a true incident and has received positive reactions from critics for its powerful content. From the audience as well, it has got a thumbs up but still, Tanhaji is the primary choice of viewers.

Fox Star Studios’ presentation had started the journey at an ordinary note and did the business of 4.77 crores on Friday. Over the weekend, it showed an uptrend and managed to collect 6.90 crores on Saturday & 7.35 crores on Sunday. After 3 days, its total collection has become 19.02 crores nett from 1700 screens.