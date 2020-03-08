3rd Day Box Office Collection: Baaghi 3 crosses 53 Crores in the Opening Weekend!

[Total: 3 Average: 4.7/5]

After an excellent opening on Friday, the latest instalment of the Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3 had recorded an unexpected drop on Saturday due to Coronavirus outbreak in India. But on Sunday, the film has managed to pick up very well and registered a solid weekend at the box office.

Starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles, the Hindi action-thriller has unfortunately got failed to impress critics and received mixed reviews. While among the audience, it has created a good impact and getting a superb response at mass centres.

On the opening day, Ahmed Khan’s directorial Baaghi 3 had started the journey at a decent note in the morning but eventually managed to emerge as the biggest opener of the year so far with 17.50 crores after taking a good jump in footfalls post noon shows on single screens.

Then on Saturday, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production had faced a marginal drop of 8.40% vis-a-vis Friday and minted the amount of 16.03 crores. On the next day i.e. Sunday, the film has shown good growth on single as well as multi-screen cinemas and bagged the amount of 19.82 crores.

After 3 days, the total collection of Baaghi 3 has become 53.35 crores nett at the domestic box office from 4400 screens. Holi holiday is expected to add good numbers to its total, also will help it to perform well on weekdays.