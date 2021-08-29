3rd Day Collection: Chehre Low and Chal Mera Putt 2 Strong on 1st Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 /5]

The week’s new Hindi offering Chehre starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles has registered a dull opening weekend after a slow start at the domestic box office. Due to mixed reactions from the viewers and Akshay Kumar’s last week release Bell Bottom, the film didn’t witness much growth over the weekend, while the new Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2 remained strong throughout.

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the Hindi thriller Chehre was opened at an occupancy of less than 10% and managed to rake the business of only 0.40 crore on Friday. With minimal growth over the weekend, it minted 0.50 crore on Saturday and 0.80 crores on Sunday. After the opening weekend, the total collection of the film has become 1.70 crores nett.

On the other hand, the regional Punjabi release Chal Mera Putt 2 was opened at a higher note than Chehre and bagged the amount of 1.01 crore on Friday. Directed by Janjot Singh, the film showed a strong hold over the weekend and collected 1.15 crores on Saturday and 1.55 crores on Sunday. With this, it has reported a total collection of 3.71 crores in 3 days.

Chal Mera Putt 2 starring Amrinder Gill and Simi Chahal was initially released on 13 March 2020 but due to the lockdown, it ran just for 3 days and did the business of around 2.90 crores. Including this, the total collection of CMP2 has now become 6.46 crores.

Punjabi film Puaada starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, released 12 August 2021, has also reported a terrific performance at the Indian box office. Directed by Rupinder Chahal, this rom-com has done the business of 6.13 crores nett in 18 days till its 3rd weekend. Its day-wise business report is as follows-

Day 1 [Thu]- ₹0.50 Cr

Day 2 [Fri]- ₹0.45 Cr

Day 3 [Sat]- ₹0.70 Cr

Day 4 [Sun]- ₹0.80 Cr

Day 5 [Mon]- ₹0.40 Cr

Day 6 [Tue]- ₹0.38 Cr

Day 7 [Wed]- ₹0.35 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thu]- ₹0.25 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Fri]- ₹0.24 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sat]- ₹0.31 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sun]- ₹0.50 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Mon]- ₹0.25 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tue]- ₹0.20 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wed]- ₹0.20 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thu]- ₹0.15 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Fri]- ₹0.10 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Sat]- ₹0.15 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sun]- ₹0.20 Cr

[Total]- ₹6.13 Cr Nett [₹7.22 Cr Gross]



