3rd Day Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad registers a Good Weekend!

Despite the existing Hindi offerings, Taapsee Pannu starrer newly released Thappad has registered a good weekend at the box office. After a decent opening on Friday, the film has recorded a healthy jump in footfalls on Saturday & Sunday due to a positive word of mouth.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, who had helmed critically acclaimed Mulk & Article 15, the latest Hindi drama film has got succeed to impress critics by its strong content and received positive reviews. Among the audience as well, it has created a solid impact.

On Friday, Thappad had started the journey at a slow note in the morning with only 10% occupancy. Over the evening & night shows in multiplexes, it had picked up well and managed to rake the opening business of 3.07 crores, which is higher than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga (2.70 crores).

On Saturday, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha’s production had witnessed a good jump of 64.49% in footfalls vis-a-vis Friday and minted the amount of 5.05 crores. Then on Sunday, as expected, the film took further growth and managed to collect the amount of 6.80 crores.

After the opening weekend, the total collection of Thappad has become 14.92 crores nett at the domestic box office. As per the current trend, the film co-starring Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Manav Kaul & Ram Kapoor, is expected to remain steady on weekdays.

