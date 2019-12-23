4th Day Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 goes past 91 crores on Monday

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

The latest offering superstar Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 has got succeed to register an overall strong opening weekend at the box office despite CAA protests across the country. But due to mixed word of mouth, the film has recorded a big drop in footfalls on Monday as compared to the opening day.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise has unfortunately received mixed reviews from critics for its average screenplay. From the audience as well, the film is getting mixed reactions which is not a good sign for it to sustain well on weekdays.

Dabangg 3 was opened on Friday at an ordinary note in the morning but had eventually managed to register the fourth-best opening of the year by collecting 24.50 crores. With that, it has also emerged as the 9th highest opener of Salman Khan’s career and the highest one in the franchise.

On Saturday, shockingly, this much-awaited Hindi action comedy had shown negligible growth and minted 24.75 crores. Then on Sunday, after a good jump in footfalls across the country, it did the business of 31.90 crores and raised first weekend total collection to 81.15 crores.

Now Dabangg 3 has entered on weekdays and expectedly witnessed a heavy drop of 57.55% vis-a-vis Friday and bagged the amount of 10.40 crores. After 4 days, the total collection of the film has become 91.55 crores nett at the domestic box office including all the versions.