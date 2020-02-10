4th Day Box Office Collection: Malang passes Monday at a Decent Note, Shikara low

[Total: 1 Average: 4/5]

After an overall decent opening weekend, the latest Hindi film Malang has managed to remain reasonable on Monday despite Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior running strongly even in its 5th week. While the adjacent release Shikara has recorded a drop in footfalls after a low weekend.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu, the romantic action drama has unfortunately gathered a mixed word of mouth. As a result, it had raked the business of 25.36 crores in the weekend that included 6.71 crores on Friday, 8.89 crores on Saturday, and 9.76 crores on Sunday.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang has now entered on weekdays and as usual, witnessed a decline in occupancy. On Monday, after a drop of 48.84% vis-a-vis Friday, the film has bagged the amount of 3.43 crores and raised 4 days total collection to 28.79 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial period drama based on Kashmiri Pandits, Shikara has got succeed to convince critics but not getting the desired response at the box office. In the opening weekend, despite a positive trend, it had remained low and did the business of 4.95 crores with 1.20 crore on Friday, 1.85 crores on Saturday & 1.90 crores on Sunday.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Shikara has now entered on weekdays and faced a significant drop. On Monday, it has managed to collect the amount of 0.75 crore after a drop of 37.50%. After 4 days, the total collection of the film has become 5.70 crores nett.

