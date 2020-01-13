4th Day Box Office Collection: Tanhaji stays strong on Monday, Chhapaak drops!

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After an excellent opening, superstar Ajay Devgn’s 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had registered a solid weekend and now entered on weekdays also at a strong note despite having Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak in its parallel along with the already existing Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz.

Directed by Om Raut, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, the period action drama has got succeed to convince many critics and received mostly positive reviews. From the audience as well, it is getting favourable reactions and as a result, running strongly at the box office since its release.

In the weekend, Tanhaji had raked the business of 61.75 crores that included 15.10 crores on Friday, 20.57 crores on Saturday & 26.08 crores on Sunday. On Monday, due to a partial holiday of Lohri, it has witnessed a slight drop and managed to collect 12.53 crores. After 4 days, its total collection has become 74.28 crores nett from 3880 screens including Hindi & Marathi versions.

On the other hand, the adjacent release Meghan Gulzar’s directorial the drama film based on a true incident Chhapaak has also got succeed to impress critics and received positive reviews. But still, the box office numbers are not up to the expectations due to limited reach.

In the first weekend, at a decent note, it did the business of 19.02 crores with 4.77 crores on Friday, 6.90 crores on Saturday & 7.35 crores on Sunday. On Monday, it has recorded a significant drop in footfalls and bagged the amount of 2.86 crores. After 4 days, its total collection has become 21.88 crores nett from 1700 screens.