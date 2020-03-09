4th Day Box Office Collection: Baaghi 3 has a Decent Monday despite major Decline

[Total: 2 Average: 4/5]

The newest instalment of the Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3 had successfully managed to register an excellent opening weekend despite unfavourable reactions & Coronavirus outbreak in India. After that, the film has entered on weekdays and recorded a major drop in footfalls but still remained decent on Monday.

The biggest production of Sajid Nadiadwala, this Hindi action-thriller has unfortunately got failed to impress all the critics and received mixed reviews. While from the audience, the film is getting an overall good response at the box office due to its mass appeal.

The latest offering of Tiger Shroff co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, Baaghi 3 was opened at a decent note on Friday but eventually managed to register the biggest opening of the year so far with 17.50 crores after a good jump post noon shows on single screens.

Over the weekend, Ahmed Khan’s directorial had first witnessed an unexpected drop on Saturday and minted 16.03 crores. Then on Sunday, after picking up very well across the country, it had bagged the amount of 20.30 crores and raised 3 days total collection to 53.83 crores nett.

Baaghi 3 has now entered on weekdays and as usual, has faced a substantial drop in footfalls. On Monday, it has got dropped by 46.97% vis-a-vis Friday and garnered the business of 9.28 crores. After 4 days, the total collection of the film has become 61.33 crores nett at the domestic box office from 4400 screens.