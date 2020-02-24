4th Day Box Office Collection: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Bhoot Drop Significantly on Monday

[Total: 2 Average: 3.5/5]

After passing the opening weekend at a good note, Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest offering co-stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has recorded a significant drop on Monday. While the same has happened with Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship as well.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the Hindi comedy-drama based on a gay relationship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has expectedly got succeed to entertain many in theatres and gathered a favourable word of mouth. As a result, it had managed to register Ayushmann’s third-best opening on Friday.

Over the weekend, SMZS took a decent jump and raked the business of 32.66 crores that included 9.55 crores on Friday, 11.08 crores on Saturday & 12.03 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, it has entered with a drop of 54.97% vis-a-vis Friday and managed to collect 4.30 crores on Monday. After 4 days, its total collection has become 36.96 crores nett.

In parallel, Dharma Productions’ first horror franchise Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship has unfortunately got failed to convince critics because of its weak screenplay. From the audience as well, it is not getting the desired response and has gathered a mixed word of mouth.

In the weekend, at an average note, it had garnered the business of 16.26 crores with 5.10 crores on Friday, 5.52 crores on Saturday & 5.74 crores on Sunday. Then on Monday, due to a normal working day, the film has witnessed a heavy drop and minted 2.25 crores. After 4 days, the film has raised its total collection to 18.61 crores nett.

