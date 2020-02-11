5th Day Box Office Collection: Malang Remains Steady on Tuesday, Shikara Low

[Total: 1 Average: 5/5]

The latest offering of director Mohit Suri, Malang is heading at a respectable note on weekdays after a decent opening weekend despite the holdover title Tanhaji which is performing very well even in its 5th week. In parallel, the adjacent release Shikara has dropped after an ordinary weekend.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu, the Hindi romantic action-drama has unfortunately gathered a mixed word of mouth. In the weekend, it had raked the business of 25.36 crores in the weekend that included 6.71 crores on Friday, 8.89 crores on Saturday, and 9.76 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, T-Series & Luv Films’ production Malang had entered at a decent note by collecting 4.04 crores on Monday. On the next day i.e. Tuesday, with a further decline, it has managed to collect 3.68 crores and raised 5 days total collection to 33.08 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial period drama based on Kashmiri Pandits, Shikara has received mostly positive reviews from critics but got failed to witness the desired response from the audience. In the weekend, it did the business of 4.95 crores with 1.20 crore on Friday, 1.85 crores on Saturday & 1.90 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Fox Star Studios’ presentation has recorded a significant drop in footfalls and had minted the amount of 0.75 crore on Monday. On the next day i.e. Tuesday, the film has managed to collect 0.65 crore and raised 5 days total collection to 6.35 crores nett.

