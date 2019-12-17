5th Day Box Office Collection: Mardaani 2 & Jumanji The Next Level stay steady on weekdays

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After an excellent opening weekend, Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 is showing a strong pace on weekdays as well due to positive word of mouth. While the adjacent release Jumanji: The Next Level is also heading very well on weekdays across India after a solid weekend.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, the female-oriented Hindi action thriller has gathered mostly positive reviews from critics for its relevant storyline backed by terrific performances of all actors. In the weekend, it did the business of 18.15 crores in the weekend that included 3.80 crores on Friday, 6.55 crores on Saturday & 7.80 crores on Sunday.

Yash Raj Films’ presentation Mardaani 2 had entered on weekdays at a strong note and raked the business of 2.85 crores on Monday. On the next day i.e. Tuesday, the film has managed to collect 2.60 crores and raised its 5 days total collection to 23.60 crores nett at the domestic box office from 1600 screens.

On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson starrer Jumanji: The Next Level has received mixed reviews from critics but getting a wonderful response from the Indian audience. In the weekend, it had garnered 24.65 crores with 1.15 crore from Thursday previews, 5.05 crores on Friday, 8.35 crores on Saturday & 10.10 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, Jake Kasdan’s directorial the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle had faced more than expected drop and minted 3.01 crores. Then on Tuesday, it has managed to collect 2.70 crores and raised 5 days total collection to 30.36 crores nett including all the versions.