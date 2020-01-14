5th Day Box Office Collection: Tanhaji shows uptrend on Tuesday, Chhapaak remains flat

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s latest offering opposite Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a wonderful run at the box office since its release. Despite having Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak in the parallel, it has diverted the major audience and smoothly heading towards the 100-crore mark.

Directed by Om Raut, the much-awaited Hindi period action drama has got succeed to impress many critics and received mostly positive reviews. From the audience also, it has got a big thumbs up and did the business of 61.75 crores that included 15.10 crores on Friday, 20.57 crores on Saturday & 26.26 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays as well, Tanhaji has a strong pace and had minted the amount of 13.75 crores on Monday after a slight drop vis-a-vis Friday. On the next day i.e. Tuesday, due to a partial holiday, it has picked up and scored 16.75 crores. After 5 days, the total collection of the film has become 92.43 crores nett from 3880 screens including Hindi & Marathi versions.

On the other hand, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial drama film based on a true incident of violence against women, Chhapaak has also impressed the viewers with its powerful content and gathered a positive word of mouth. But still, it had remained decent in the weekend and collected 19.02 crores with 4.77 crores on Friday, 6.90 crores on Saturday & 7.35 crores on Sunday.

Fox Star Studios’ presentation is now running on weekdays and has recorded a significant drop in footfalls. On Monday, after a decline of 50.73% vis-a-vis Friday, it had minted 2.35 crores. On Tuesday, despite a partial holiday, it has remained almost flat and raked 2.65 crores. After 5 days, the total collection has become 24.02 crores at the domestic box office nett from 1700 screens.

