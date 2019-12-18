6th Day Box Office Collection: Mardaani 2 stays strong on weekdays, Jumanji 2 steady

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 is enjoying a solid run at the box office on weekdays after an excellent opening weekend and heading to register a strong week. While the adjacent Hollywood biggie Jumanji 2: The Next Level is also performing very well on weekdays in India.

Presented by Yash Raj Films, the female-oriented action thriller Mardaani 2 has received mostly positive reviews from critics and gathered a good word of mouth. As a result, it had raked the business of 18.15 crores in the weekend that included 3.80 crores on Friday, 6.55 crores on Saturday & 7.80 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Gopi Puthran’s directorial has recorded a minimal drop in footfalls and did the business of 2.85 crores on Monday & 2.65 crores on Tuesday. On the next day i.e. Wednesday, the film has managed to collect 2.25 crores and raised 6 days total collection to 25.90 crores nett from 1600 screens.

In parallel, Dwayne Johnson starrer Jumanji 2: The Next Level has received mixed reviews from critics but got succeed to create the desired impact over the Indian audience. In the weekend, it had scored 24.65 crores with 1.15 crore from Thursday previews, 5.05 crores on Friday, 8.35 crores on Saturday & 10.10 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle had witnessed a significant drop but still managed to stay strong and minted 3.01 crores on Monday & 2.74 crores on Tuesday. On the next day i.e. Wednesday, it has bagged 2.20 crores and raised 6 days total collection to 32.60 crores nett including all the versions.