6th Day Box Office Collection: Malang Crosses 36.50 Crores, Shikara 6.75 Crores

Bankrolled by T-Series Films and Luv Films, Malang is heading steadily on weekdays after a decent opening weekend despite the mixed word of mouth and the holdover title Tanhaji which is running very well even in its fifth week. In parallel, the adjacent release Shikara has slowed down on weekdays after an average weekend.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the Hindi romantic action-drama has unfortunately got failed to convince all the critics but still receiving decent enough at the box office. In the weekend, it had garnered the business of 25.36 crores that included 6.71 crores on Friday, 8.89 crores on Saturday, and 9.76 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, after a normal drop in footfalls, Malang had managed to collect 4.04 crores on Monday & 3.80 crores on Tuesday. On the next day i.e. Wednesday, the film has minted the amount of 3.40 crores after a further decline and raised 6 days total collection to 36.60 crores nett.

On the other hand, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial period drama based on Kashmiri Pandits, Shikara has gathered positive word of mouth but not getting the desired response at the box office. In the weekend, it had raked 4.95 crores with 1.20 crore on Friday, 1.85 crores on Saturday & 1.90 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, after a significant drop, Fox Star Studios’ presentation had bagged the amount of 0.75 crore on Monday & 0.65 crore on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, it has managed to collect 0.50 crore and raised 6 days total collection to 6.85 crores nett at the domestic box office.

