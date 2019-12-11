6th Day Box Office Collection: Pati Patni Aur Woh crosses 51 Crores, Panipat 24 Crores

[Total: 3 Average: 3.3/5]

The official remake of 1978’s classic film with the same title, Pati Patni Aur Woh is enjoying a strong run on weekdays after a solid opening weekend. While the adjacent release historical drama Panipat has got failed to attract enough audience and now struggling at the box office.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in lead roles, the Hindi romantic comedy has expectedly entertained many in theatres and gathered a good word of mouth. In the weekend, at a strong note, it had raked the business of 35.94 crores that included 9.10 crores on Friday, 12.33 crores on Saturday & 14.51 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays as well, despite some drop, Mudassar Aziz’s directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh had bagged the amount of 5.70 crores on Monday & 5.35 crores on Tuesday. On the next day i.e. Wednesday, it has managed to collect 4.62 crores and raised 6 days total collection to 51.61 crores nett from 2850 screens nationwide.

In parallel, Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial Panipat has received mostly positive reviews from critics but still not getting the desired response from the audience across the country. In the weekend, it did the business of 17.68 crores with 4.12 crores on Friday, 5.78 crores on Saturday & 7.78 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, after a significant drop, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer had scored 2.59 crores on Monday & 2.21 crores on Tuesday. On the next day i.e. Wednesday, it has managed to collect 1.70 crores and raised 6 days total collection to 24.18 crores nett from 2395 screens.