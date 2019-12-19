7th Day Box Office Collection: Mardaani 2 has a Strong Week, Jumanji The Next Level Solid

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After an excellent opening weekend, the sequel to 2014’s Mardaani, Mardaani 2 has remained rock-steady on weekdays as well and registered a strong week. While the adjacent Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level has also shown solid performance at the box office in India.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 has got succeed to impress many critics with its relevant storyline and gathered a good word of mouth. As a result, it had bagged the amount of 18.15 crores in the weekend that included 3.80 crores on Friday, 6.55 crores on Saturday & 7.80 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Rani Mukerji starrer has maintained a solid pace and had minted the amount of 2.85 crores on Monday, 2.65 crores on Tuesday & 2.25 crores on Wednesday. On the next day i.e. Thursday, the film has managed to collect 2.15 crores and raised one week total collection to 28.05 crores nett from 1600 screens nationwide.

In parallel, the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji The Next Level has received mixed reviews from critics but got a wonderful response from the Indian audience. In the weekend, it had raked the business of 24.65 crores with 1.15 crore from Thursday previews, 5.05 crores on Friday, 8.35 crores on Saturday & 10.10 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, after a normal drop in footfalls, Dwayne Johnson starrer had raked the business of 3.01 crores on Monday, 2.70 crores on Tuesday & 2.55 crores on Wednesday. On the next day i.e. Thursday, it has managed to collect 2.30 crores and raised 7 days total collection to 35.21 crores nett including all the versions.