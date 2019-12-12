7th Day Box Office Collection: Pati Patni Aur Woh has an Excellent Week, Panipat Poor

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After a solid weekend, the official remake of 1978’s classic film with the same title, Pati Patni Aur Woh has remained strong on weekdays as well and passed a week at an overall excellent note. While the adjacent release Panipat has unfortunately got failed at the box office and registered a poor week.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the Hindi romantic comedy has entertained many in theatres and gathered a positive word of mouth. In the opening weekend, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday starrer had raked the business of 35.94 crores that included 9.10 crores on Friday, 12.33 crores on Saturday & 14.51 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Pati Patni Aur Woh has maintained a very good pace and had minted the amount of 5.70 crores on Monday, 5.35 crores on Tuesday & 4.62 crores on Wednesday. On the next day i.e. Thursday, it has managed to collect 4.36 crores and raised one week total collection to 55.97 crores nett from 2850 screens at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial historical drama Panipat has received mostly positive reviews from critics but still got failed to create the desired impact on viewers. In the weekend, it did the business of 17.68 crores with 4.12 crores on Friday, 5.78 crores on Saturday & 7.78 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, after a significant drop, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon starrer had bagged 2.59 crores on Monday, 2.21 crores on Tuesday & 1.70 crores on Wednesday. On the next day i.e. Thursday, it has managed to collect 1.50 crores and raised 7 days total collection to 25.68 crores nett from 2395 screens.