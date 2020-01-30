7th Day Box Office Collection: Street Dancer 3D has a Decent Week 1, Panga Below Average

[Total: 1 Average: 5/5]

After a good opening weekend, Street Dancer 3D has recorded a usual drop on weekdays and registered an overall decent week at the domestic box office. While the adjacent release, Panga has got lower than expected response throughout and but managed to remain steady on weekdays at a lower side.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva, and Nora Fatehi, India’s biggest dance film has got failed to create the desired impact on viewers and gathered a mixed word of mouth. As a result, it had raked the business of 41.23 crores in the weekend that included 10.26 crores on Friday, 13.21 crores on Saturday & 17.76 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Remo D’Souza’s directorial Street Dancer 3D has recorded a significant drop in footfalls and minted the amount of 4.65 crores on Monday, 3.88 crores on Tuesday & 3.58 crores on Wednesday. On the next day i.e. Thursday, the film has managed to collect 3.22 crores and raised one week total collection to 56.56 crores nett from 3700 screens.

In parallel, Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama Panga has impressed critics as well as viewers with strong content and gathered a positive word of mouth. Still, it had scored only 14.91 crores in the opening weekend with 2.70 crores on Friday, 5.61 crores on Saturday & 6.60 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial had bagged the amount of 1.65 crores on Monday, 1.65 crores on Tuesday & 1.62 crores on Wednesday. On the next day i.e. Thursday, it has managed to collect 1.58 crores and raised 7 days total collection to 21.41 crores nett from 1450 screens.