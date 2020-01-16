7th Day Box Office Collection: Tanhaji goes past 119 Crores in a Week, Chhapaak 28 Crores

[Total: 4 Average: 4/5]

After a solid opening weekend, superstar Ajay Devgn’s 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has remained super-strong on weekdays as well and registered a wonderful week at the domestic box office. Despite having Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, it has diverted the major audience toward itself.

Directed by Om Raut, the period action drama co-stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan has hit the target right and gathered a positive word of mouth. As a result, it did the business of 61.75 crores in the weekend that included 15.10 crores on Friday, 20.57 crores on Saturday & 26.26 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Tanhaji has maintained a solid pace and minted the amount of 13.75 crores on Monday, 15.28 crores on Tuesday & 16.72 crores on Wednesday. On the next day i.e. Thursday, it has managed to collect 11.70 crores and raised one week total collection to 119.38 crores nett from 3880 screens including Hindi & Marathi versions.

In parallel, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, the drama film based on an acid attack survivor Chhapaak has also got succeed to impress viewers and gained a positive word of mouth. But still, due to a clash & limited reach, it had raked the business of 19.02 crores in the weekend with 4.77 crores on Friday, 6.90 crores on Saturday & 7.35 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, after a significant drop in footfalls, Fox Star Studios’ presentation had bagged the amount of 2.35 crores on Monday, 2.55 crores on Tuesday & 2.61 crores on Wednesday. On Thursday, with a decline, the film has managed to collect 1.57 crores and raised 7 days total collection to 28.10 crores nett from 1700 screens.

