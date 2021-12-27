83 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Falls on Monday, Spider-Man No Way Home and Pushpa remain Steady

[Total: 2 Average: 3 /5]

The mega-budget film ’83, directed by Kabir Khan, has turned into a shock for the entire industry. Despite positive reviews from critics, the film is facing rejection from the audience and after a below-average weekend, it saw a major drop on Monday. The poor condition of the film at the box office is forcing many producers to postpone their upcoming films.

The film ’83 has been loved by the major section of the industry and critics. Everyone was expecting a blockbuster performance as Sooryavanshi did, but in reality, it couldn’t take a satisfactory start and registered a business of 47 crores net in the opening weekend which included 12.64 crores on Friday, 16.95 crores on Saturday, and 17.41 crores on Sunday, from all the versions.

On Monday, the Ranveer Singh starrer reported a major drop in business as half of its shows across the country have been allocated to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa the Rise. With a 43.75% drop vis-a-vis Friday, ’83 minted an amount of 7.11 crores on day 4 and increased its total to 54.11 crores net including 51.17 crores net from the Hindi version alone.

Whereas the last week released Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home is still heading strongly at the box office. After collecting 148.07 crores in the 8-day extended first week, the film garnered 26.85 crores in the second weekend. On the 2nd Monday, it managed to score 4.05 crores and registered a total of 178.97 crores net within 12 days.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is also dominating the South and its Hindi version is running unaffectedly in the mass Hindi circuit. The film bagged 26.95 crores in the first week and 10.35 crores in the second weekend. On Monday, Pushpa Hindi raked an amount of 1.25 crore and increased its 11-day total collection to 38.55 crores nett.



