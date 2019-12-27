8th Day Box Office Collection: Dabangg 3 crosses 132 Crores on 2nd Friday!

[Total: 6 Average: 3.5/5]

After passing the first week on an overall solid note, Dabangg 3 now has new major Hindi release Good Newwz in the opposite which has partly diverted the multiplex audience toward itself. As a result, Salman Khan starrer has started the second week at a reasonable note.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the Hindi action-comedy has unfortunately got failed to convince many critics and received mixed reviews. From the audience as well, it is getting mixed reactions but still, the star power of Salman has successfully dragged the film to a safer side.

Dabangg 3 was released amid the great excitement of fans and had registered the 4th best opening of the year despite CAA protests. Over the weekend, it took an overall good growth and did the business of 81.15 crores that included 24.50 crores on Friday, 24.75 crores on Saturday & 31.90 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, it had managed to collect 10.70 crores on Monday, 12 crores on Tuesday, 15.70 crores on Wednesday & 7 crores on Thursday. After a week, its total collection was recorded at 126.55 crores nett. Now the film has entered in the second weekend.

On 2nd Friday, Dabangg 3 has faced a significant drop in footfalls and minted the amount of 5.70 crores. After 8 days, the total collection of the film has become 132.25 crores nett at the domestic box office including all the versions.